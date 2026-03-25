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It’s Back! by allie912
Photo 5925

It’s Back!

This beautiful Sago palm spends the winter at the church where Bernard is the organist. Hauling it back to the pool enclosure is a real challenge, but it clearly thrives under Bernard’s care.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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