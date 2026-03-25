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Previous
Photo 5925
It’s Back!
This beautiful Sago palm spends the winter at the church where Bernard is the organist. Hauling it back to the pool enclosure is a real challenge, but it clearly thrives under Bernard’s care.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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