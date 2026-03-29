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First Iris of Spring by allie912
Photo 5929

First Iris of Spring

I was pleasantly surprised to see several rich blue flowers tucked away in a corner this afternoon. Despite the cool temperature, I think Spring is here to stay!
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful purples Allison
March 28th, 2026  
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