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Previous
Photo 5929
First Iris of Spring
I was pleasantly surprised to see several rich blue flowers tucked away in a corner this afternoon. Despite the cool temperature, I think Spring is here to stay!
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Phil Howcroft
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beautiful purples Allison
March 28th, 2026
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