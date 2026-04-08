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Photo 5939
Urban Mockingbird
Yes, he perches in trees and on grass, but he’s also comfortable on asphalt and concrete.
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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