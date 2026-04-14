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Two Garden Gurus by allie912
Photo 5945

Two Garden Gurus

Here they are in one picture — Bernard and Susan along with the magnificent rose bush on Susan’s front step. They both deserve bouquets of roses!
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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