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Welcome Visitor by allie912
Photo 5946

Welcome Visitor

This swallowtail fluttered onto my patio to browse on the volunteer phlox that had popped up in a planter. First butterfly of the season!
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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