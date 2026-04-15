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The Last Daffodils by allie912
Photo 5947

The Last Daffodils

In the community garden, the daffodils were putting on a last show. Today it hit 90 degrees. I’m guessing all Spring flowers will be coming to an end.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Louise & Ken ace
I have so much to learn about living on this side of the country! I packed on the 1st of April for cold weather and wasn't disappointed when we had snow. Eight days later, as you mentioned, the weather is hot and humid and there was rain; lovely sound in the nearby trees with the peepers chirping in the pond! So not Southern California! These must be the change of seasons "they" speak of!
April 15th, 2026  
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