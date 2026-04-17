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Her Name is Sally by allie912
Photo 5948

Her Name is Sally

But I think I would have gone with Spot. She even has polka dots in her ears!
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Rick Schies ace
Sally look well cared for, and I like her markings
April 17th, 2026  
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