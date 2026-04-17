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Previous
Photo 5948
Her Name is Sally
But I think I would have gone with Spot. She even has polka dots in her ears!
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Rick Schies
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Sally look well cared for, and I like her markings
April 17th, 2026
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