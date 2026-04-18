Previous
Not Just for Birds by allie912
Photo 5949

Not Just for Birds

I don’t know if this is the original Syd, but he acts just as entitled as Syd so I’m guessing he’s got the same DNA.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1629% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact