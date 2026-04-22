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The Tale of a Tail by allie912
Photo 5953

The Tale of a Tail

More wordplay at the pool. This is an actual squirrel’s tail lost in a fight between two belligerent squirrels. The man who retrieved it set up this display for all Beatrix Potter fans.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Rick Schies ace
Wow, you did some quick snappin there Allison
April 22nd, 2026  
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