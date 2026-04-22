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Previous
Photo 5953
The Tale of a Tail
More wordplay at the pool. This is an actual squirrel’s tail lost in a fight between two belligerent squirrels. The man who retrieved it set up this display for all Beatrix Potter fans.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Rick Schies
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Wow, you did some quick snappin there Allison
April 22nd, 2026
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