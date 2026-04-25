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Southern Style by allie912
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Southern Style

How many of these phrases have you heard — or even better — used?
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I’ve heard them but certainly here in downunder
April 25th, 2026  
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