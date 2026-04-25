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Photo 5956
Southern Style
How many of these phrases have you heard — or even better — used?
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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KoalaGardens🐨
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I’ve heard them but certainly here in downunder
April 25th, 2026
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