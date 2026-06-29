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A Gift for Our 250th by allie912
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A Gift for Our 250th

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture prepared a 4 day celebration in honor of America’s 250th birthday. Free to the community, there were rides for the children, r admission to all the exhibits and when the sun set, a marvelous light show displayed across the outside of the museum, telling the story of our country’s history. And at the end, a glorious display of fireworks. I have posted videos of the illumination on YouTube and other sites, but to be quite honest, the real thrill came from being part of the enthusiastic crowd.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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