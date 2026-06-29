A Gift for Our 250th

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture prepared a 4 day celebration in honor of America’s 250th birthday. Free to the community, there were rides for the children, r admission to all the exhibits and when the sun set, a marvelous light show displayed across the outside of the museum, telling the story of our country’s history. And at the end, a glorious display of fireworks. I have posted videos of the illumination on YouTube and other sites, but to be quite honest, the real thrill came from being part of the enthusiastic crowd.