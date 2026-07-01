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Previous
Photo 6023
Dana and Her Pups
Too hot for the pool. I went to Dana’s house for a visit and to catch up with her dogs. That is Rufus on the left He is a handsome fellow of moderate size. Mavis on the right is a very massive mastiff They are both rescues and Very Good Dogs.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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365
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iPad Air (2020)
Taken
30th June 2026 5:33pm
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