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Previous
Photo 6025
The Birthday Boy
July 2 is Max’s birthday (as you can tell by his hat) He and his crew are having a beach week so he has plenty to celebrate.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Rick Schies
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Here's to a happy birthday to you
July 3rd, 2026
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