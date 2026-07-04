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A Gift from Publix by allie912
Photo 6026

A Gift from Publix

I planned to stay inside with the AC on this day of record heat, but I was lured out to the grocery store due to Publix’s great specials. First there were their BOGOs — buy one, get one free specials. And what makes Publix offers better than other stores is that I don’t have to buy 2 to get the sale price. And for someone who is only shopping for one, it is a blessing.
An extra treat this week was a free bouquet for being a Publix Club member.
It was worth going out in the heat, and even the scalded fingers from the steering wheel to bring home this bounty.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Allison Williams

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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Danette Thompson ace
What a nice treat! I don't think our Publix offers that.
July 3rd, 2026  
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