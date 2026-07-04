A Gift from Publix

I planned to stay inside with the AC on this day of record heat, but I was lured out to the grocery store due to Publix’s great specials. First there were their BOGOs — buy one, get one free specials. And what makes Publix offers better than other stores is that I don’t have to buy 2 to get the sale price. And for someone who is only shopping for one, it is a blessing.

An extra treat this week was a free bouquet for being a Publix Club member.

It was worth going out in the heat, and even the scalded fingers from the steering wheel to bring home this bounty.