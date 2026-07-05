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A Day They Will Never Forget by allie912
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A Day They Will Never Forget

I have attended two of these citizenship ceremonies at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in the past. This year I watched online.This is the moment the prospective citizens raised their right hands to recite the oath. Even watching online, it was very moving.
Here is a rather disquieting observation. According the information I recorded from 2017, there were 100 new citizens from 40 countries. This year there were 60 citizens from 29 countries. I’m sorry to say it appears the anti-immigrant campaign by our current administration is working.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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