A Day They Will Never Forget

I have attended two of these citizenship ceremonies at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in the past. This year I watched online.This is the moment the prospective citizens raised their right hands to recite the oath. Even watching online, it was very moving.

Here is a rather disquieting observation. According the information I recorded from 2017, there were 100 new citizens from 40 countries. This year there were 60 citizens from 29 countries. I’m sorry to say it appears the anti-immigrant campaign by our current administration is working.