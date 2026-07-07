Doing the Hard Work

Today I began a difficult but necessary task — emptying John’s closets. These bags contain men’s “casual clothes” the most desired category for the clothes closet at First Baptist Church. I also found a home for his business clothes — a center for veterans going on job interviews.

I managed to fill the bags in a fairly straightforward manner until I came to a jacket with something in the pockets — a winter cap and knit gloves. It caught me right in my heart thinking the last time those items were touched was some day John came in from the cold and stuffed the hat and gloves into his pockets. Every time I think of it, it leaves me shaken.