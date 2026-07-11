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A Summer Afternoon at Agecroft Hall by allie912
Photo 6033

A Summer Afternoon at Agecroft Hall

This does not contain as many photos as my Instagram reel, but you can examine each picture and see the lushness of the setting and the recreation of an English manor house brought to Richmond a hundred years ago.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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