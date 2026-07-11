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Previous
Photo 6033
A Summer Afternoon at Agecroft Hall
This does not contain as many photos as my Instagram reel, but you can examine each picture and see the lushness of the setting and the recreation of an English manor house brought to Richmond a hundred years ago.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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365
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iPad Air (2020)
Taken
10th July 2026 4:42pm
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