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Previous
Photo 6034
Chloe, Front and Back
Most photos of Chloe, this amazing sculpture on the VMFA grounds, are taken from the front, but I’ve included a back view as well.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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365
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iPad Air (2020)
Taken
11th July 2026 6:51pm
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