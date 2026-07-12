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Chloe, Front and Back by allie912
Photo 6034

Chloe, Front and Back

Most photos of Chloe, this amazing sculpture on the VMFA grounds, are taken from the front, but I’ve included a back view as well.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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