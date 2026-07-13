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Musical Family by allie912
Photo 6035

Musical Family

You have heard their Mom and Dad singing in our choir. Today Elena and Jonah performed during worship. Jonah played Kumbayah and Elena played Amazing Grace, and, during communion, she played Fur Elise. Their talent is a real gift to our community.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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