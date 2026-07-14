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Dog and Bear by allie912
Photo 6036

Dog and Bear

Everyone needs a special friend.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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