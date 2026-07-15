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Photo 6037
My New pal
This is Chase, the 3-legged cat of my neighbor. Apparently I passed the friendship test, and here he is cuddling up to my foot.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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