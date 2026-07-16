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The Pause That Refreshes by allie912
Photo 6038

The Pause That Refreshes

Lewis Ginter has enough lakes and pools and fountains to cool you on the hottest day.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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