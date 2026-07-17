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Photo 6039
Summer Fare with Friends
My across-the-street neighbor,Smokie invited several friends to celebrate summer with a homemade tomato pie and all the trimmings. It was so nice just to relax and chat about inconsequential things.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Diane
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How nice!
July 17th, 2026
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