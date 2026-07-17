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Summer Fare with Friends by allie912
Photo 6039

Summer Fare with Friends

My across-the-street neighbor,Smokie invited several friends to celebrate summer with a homemade tomato pie and all the trimmings. It was so nice just to relax and chat about inconsequential things.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Diane ace
How nice!
July 17th, 2026  
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