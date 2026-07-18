Not All Grapes are the Same

Looking for an indoor photo on this bad air day, I found an instructional topic to illustrate.

I love red seedless grapes. I love them as a side dish, I love them for snacks. I love them any time of day. But here’s the thing; size matters.

The bunch on the left is from Kroger. They were on sale, but here is one lesson you should always remember: the price is what you pay, the value is what you receive. These little grapes were tart without much flavor. They gave little resistance when you bit into one.

Then yesterday I was in Fresh Market and came upon more red grapes, also on sale. No, I didn’t need more grapes,but these were twice the size with triple the flavor. The juiciness and the wonderful mouth feel of biting into the plump ripeness of a perfect grape was a gift of the gods.

So here is my advice, with some crops, they achieve their peak of flavor when they are young, but with red seedless grapes, be patient, Grasshopper, and let them mature.