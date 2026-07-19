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Previous
Photo 6041
Seen on Strawberry Street
Mary Alice and I followed our morning museum visit with an afternoon playing on Strawberry Street. All the little shops are proud of their locations on this very special street and they advertise it in many ways.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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365
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iPad Air (2020)
Taken
18th July 2026 4:19pm
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