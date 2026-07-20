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July 19, 1969 by allie912
Photo 6042

July 19, 1969

It is still a very special day, with 57 years of memories.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Diane ace
Wonderful memories.
July 20th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
A lovely memory.
July 20th, 2026  
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