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Where the Magic Happens by allie912
Photo 6045

Where the Magic Happens

Creating the floral arrangements at Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds, using local flowers. Another unique shop on Strawberry Street.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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