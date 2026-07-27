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Previous
Photo 6049
Gather Round
An eager group of children and parents learning about the parables of Jesus as collected in Matthew 13.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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365
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iPad (10th generation)
Taken
26th July 2026 10:26am
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