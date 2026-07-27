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Gather Round by allie912
Photo 6049

Gather Round

An eager group of children and parents learning about the parables of Jesus as collected in Matthew 13.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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