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Previous
Photo 6050
A Bit of Old England
I’ve walked by this little complex a thousand times over the years. I would love to be invited fora proper cuppa.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Photo Details
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3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
27th July 2026 7:54pm
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historic
Rick Schies
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Those style homes are so attractive
July 28th, 2026
Peter Dulis
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Nice
July 28th, 2026
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