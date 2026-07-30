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Disappointment by allie912
Photo 6052

Disappointment

I was hoping to have my own photo of folksinger Jesse Welles to post tonight, but, alas, it was not to be. My friend Dana and I had tickets to see him — this generation’s Woodie Guthrie — playing at our botanical garden in a sold-out show. Dana had even arranged her return from England so she would be home in time. Little did we know that the workers at the botanical garden had gone on strike for better pay, and when Jesse got to town, he refused to cross their picket line…so the show was cancelled. A great disappointment, but Jesse showed his support for the working man. The show has been rescheduled in another venue in September.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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