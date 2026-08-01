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Calm, Cool and Collected by allie912
Photo 6054

Calm, Cool and Collected

Meanwhile my neighbor’s sweet cat Daisy was happy to pose for me.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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