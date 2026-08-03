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Butterfly in Nature by allie912
Photo 6056

Butterfly in Nature

When I got home from church I found this swallowtail grazing on my butterfly bush. Nice to have just the right flower to attracting.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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