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Previous
Photo 6056
Butterfly in Nature
When I got home from church I found this swallowtail grazing on my butterfly bush. Nice to have just the right flower to attracting.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
2nd August 2026 5:02pm
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