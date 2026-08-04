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Lines and Vines by allie912
Photo 6057

Lines and Vines

A study in lines and tones.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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