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A Very Special Wreath by allie912
Photo 6058

A Very Special Wreath

It has lingered past July 4 and certainly deserves an extended display.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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