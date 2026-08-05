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Previous
Photo 6058
A Very Special Wreath
It has lingered past July 4 and certainly deserves an extended display.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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