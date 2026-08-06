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Impatiens Being Impatient by allie912
Photo 6059

Impatiens Being Impatient

This pot of impatiens, with very little care, is growing bigger every day.
6th August 2026 6th Aug 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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