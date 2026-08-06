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Photo 6059
Impatiens Being Impatient
This pot of impatiens, with very little care, is growing bigger every day.
6th August 2026
6th Aug 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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