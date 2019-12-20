Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3545
Stopping for a snack
I love the way the merchants in Richmond watch out for their canine friends. Biscuits always available.
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7186
photos
29
followers
44
following
971% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
16th December 2019 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
dogs
,
biscuits
