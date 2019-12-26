Sign up
Photo 3551
Daddy Shares a New Book
This afternoon the relatives came with a whole new round of gifts. Here is Max reading a new book to Hank. The story kept his attention despite all the other things going on around him. The title of the book? Walter the Farting Dog.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7198
photos
29
followers
44
following
Tags
book
,
christmas
,
father
,
son
