Daddy Shares a New Book
Photo 3551

Daddy Shares a New Book

This afternoon the relatives came with a whole new round of gifts. Here is Max reading a new book to Hank. The story kept his attention despite all the other things going on around him. The title of the book? Walter the Farting Dog.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Allison Williams

