Deceptive Advertising by allie912
Photo 3564

Deceptive Advertising

You know those power greens 🥬 I’m incorporating in my new regime? Well part of why I selected them was because of the boast on the package — “no washing or destemming necessary.”
I guess it depends on your definition of “necessary.” A few years ago John choked on an arugula stem. It was pretty scary and, as a result, he won’t go near field greens. I do not intend to suffer the same trauma, so note the stems I removed from a serving of greens I had at lunch. I’d say 50% required shearing. You may laugh at my squeamishness, but better too careful than trying to perform the Heimlich maneuver on yourself.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Karen H
Agree! As the saying goes, “Better safe than sorry!”
January 8th, 2020  
