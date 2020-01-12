Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3568
False Spring
The Forsythia is in bloom! This may be a mistake.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
2
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7232
photos
34
followers
48
following
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3565
3661
3662
3566
3663
3567
3568
3664
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
11th January 2020 5:27pm
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
forsythia
Carla Smith
Wow! I can't believe that! They are a pretty shade of yellow.
January 12th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
Craziness! Pretty though! ;)
January 12th, 2020
