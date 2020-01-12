Previous
False Spring by allie912
False Spring

The Forsythia is in bloom! This may be a mistake.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Carla Smith
Wow! I can't believe that! They are a pretty shade of yellow.
January 12th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
Craziness! Pretty though! ;)
January 12th, 2020  
