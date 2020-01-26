Previous
Next
Say it With Flowers II by allie912
Photo 3582

Say it With Flowers II

More of the flower arrangement for this morning’s lovely brunch.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
981% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise