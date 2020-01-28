Previous
Next
Good News by allie912
Photo 3584

Good News

A baby girl! Oh happy day for that family and their neighbors!
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
981% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
A lovely way to share the news.
January 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise