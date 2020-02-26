Sign up
Photo 3613
Not Just on the North Side
This dogwood tree has been taken over by moss. I’m not sure why.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7322
photos
35
followers
49
following
Tags
moss
,
dogwood
