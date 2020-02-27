Sign up
Urban Art
Urban Art
The recently revitalized section of Richmond called Scott’s Addition, has lots of breweries, restaurants and stores. What better way to lure customers than some great art?
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
1
1
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
richmond
,
mural
,
art
Mickey Anderson
ace
Got to try a few out my last trip. I worked as an auto Glass tech in Scott's Addition in the early 80's.
February 27th, 2020
