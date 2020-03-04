Previous
Thou Shalt Not Steal by allie912
Photo 3620

Thou Shalt Not Steal

The Bible study for this month’s circle meeting focused on the 8th commandment. Our discussion leader is holding Peter Rabbit and raising the question “ Is it ever justified to steal?” Poor Peter, you remember was only looking for carrots.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Allison Williams

@allie912

