Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3620
Thou Shalt Not Steal
The Bible study for this month’s circle meeting focused on the 8th commandment. Our discussion leader is holding Peter Rabbit and raising the question “ Is it ever justified to steal?” Poor Peter, you remember was only looking for carrots.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7336
photos
35
followers
49
following
991% complete
View this month »
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
Latest from all albums
3713
3617
3618
3714
3715
3619
3716
3620
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
3rd March 2020 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
bible
,
rabbit
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close