Anemone by allie912
Photo 3621

Anemone

The red anemone is such an extravagant flower. It looks like it should be coddled in a florist’s shop instead of flourishing in this March flower bed.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
