Photo 3621
Anemone
The red anemone is such an extravagant flower. It looks like it should be coddled in a florist’s shop instead of flourishing in this March flower bed.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th March 2020 2:49pm
Tags
red
,
anemone
