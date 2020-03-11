Swing Low

How do you like to go up in a swing,

Up in the air so blue?

Oh, I do think it the pleasantest thing

Ever a child can do!



Up in the air and over the wall,

Till I can see so wide,

Rivers and trees and cattle and all

Over the countryside—



Till I look down on the garden green,

Down on the roof so brown—

Up in the air I go flying again,



Robert Louis Stevenson