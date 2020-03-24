Previous
Next
No Sun Today. This Will Have to Do by allie912
Photo 3640

No Sun Today. This Will Have to Do

I went out in the rain to get this wreath on my neighbor’s door. No people were seen in the creation of this picture.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
997% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise