Photo 3641
The Rules Do Not Apply
Apparently pigeons are not concerned about social distancing. After all, this is not the bird flu
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
pigeons
