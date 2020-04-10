Previous
Never Have Lawns Looked So Good by allie912
Never Have Lawns Looked So Good

As I walk through the empty neighborhoods, the only people I see are yard men. Apparently that is considered an essential service. Well, at least they are out in the fresh air.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Pat Knowles ace
All the gardens looking good here too. Everyone is in their gardens mowing & planting! Keeps us occupied! 😁
April 10th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
That is a lovely looking lawn
April 10th, 2020  
