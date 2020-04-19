No Traffic

Previous
Photo 3666

This broad concourse is Malvern Avenue. Seeing it positively empty was a strange sensation.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft
a sign of the times allison...stay safe
April 19th, 2020  
