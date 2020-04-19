Sign up
Photo 3666
No Traffic
This broad concourse is Malvern Avenue. Seeing it positively empty was a strange sensation.
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7428
photos
35
followers
49
following
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3663
3759
3760
3664
3761
3665
3762
3666
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th April 2020 3:20pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
road
,
richmond
Phil Howcroft
a sign of the times allison...stay safe
April 19th, 2020
